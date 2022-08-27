Tottenham Hotspur loanee fires Portsmouth to the top of League One at Port Vale

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-half finish from the Spurs loanee lifted Danny Cowley’s men to the top of the pile as they produced a composed display at Vale Park.

Darrell Clarke’s side failed to create a chance of note until stoppage time, as the Blues comfortably kept their lead in front of a crowd of 8,878 and 1,685 travelling fans.

That ensured their first trip to Burslem in 20 years ended successfully as the early-season feelgood factor continues to grow.

Pompe made two changes from the team who defeated Bristol Rovers in their last league outing, with Tom Lowery and Scarlett replacing Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

An early clash of heads between Michael Morrison and Ellis Harrison was to force the defender off with suspected concussion.

Scarlett broke the high Port Vale line in the seventh minute but got his execution wrong as he looked to tee up Tom Lowery.

Roann Curtis should have done better with a his back post header two minutes later, with Blues old boy Harrison giving his old side plenty to think about with his physicality.

Dane Scarlett celebrates his goal today

Pompey broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a goal which owed everything to the quality of Marlon Pack’s first-time through ball, which allowed Scarlett to advance and scoop the ball past Jack Stevens.

Connor Hall headed over for the home side eight minutes before the break amid penalty appeals, but Pompey went in a goal to the good.

Scarlett flashed a header narrowly over from Rafferty’s cross moments after the restart, with both sides unchanged.

Curtis then found space in the box but his low drive was blocked and knocked away to safety.

There wasn’t a great deal of quality to the half with a lack of decent chances at either end.

Jay Mingi freed Michael Jacobs with 11 minutes left and he cut into the box but his eventual shot was cleared by Hall a couple of yards out.