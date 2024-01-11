Tottenham Hotspur signing secures European move from Portsmouth
The keeper, who received a Nigeria call-up in 2021, has seen his exit from Fratton Park confirmed - as he takes on a European challenge
Josh Oluwayemi’s Pompey exit has been confirmed.
The keeper, who signed from Premier League outfit Spurs in 2022, has secured a move to the continent - and joined Finnish club FC Lahti.
The Blues have cancelled the final six months of the 22-year-old’s deal to enable him to see the switch through to fruition.
Oluwayemi made nine appearances in his two years at Fratton Park, including four League One starts.
The Londoner has spent this season out on loan with Chelmsford in the National League South, but saw that stay cut short when fracturing his thumb in training.