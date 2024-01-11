Tottenham Hotspur signing secures European move from Portsmouth

The keeper, who received a Nigeria call-up in 2021, has seen his exit from Fratton Park confirmed - as he takes on a European challenge

Josh Oluwayemi’s Pompey exit has been confirmed.

The keeper, who signed from Premier League outfit Spurs in 2022, has secured a move to the continent - and joined Finnish club FC Lahti.

The Blues have cancelled the final six months of the 22-year-old’s deal to enable him to see the switch through to fruition.

Oluwayemi made nine appearances in his two years at Fratton Park, including four League One starts.