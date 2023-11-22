The table-topping Pompey boss has tonight responded as Tottenham Hotspur face allegations over breaching transfer rules, in the deal which brought the England striker to Fratton Park in 2008.

John Mousinho is confident there will be no recriminations for Pompey over the deal which saw them sign Jermain Defoe.

And the Blues head coach boss indicated there is a conviction from within Fratton Park they will not be sanctioned, as Tottenham Hotspur face allegations of breaching transfer rules in the deal which brought the England striker to Fratton Park in 2008.

Bombshell reports yesterday emerged suggesting an unlicensed agent was used in 2008, as Pompey landed Defoe in a £7.5m January deadline-day deal from White Hart Lane.

No action was taken by the FA at the time, but they have now indicated they are prepared to investigate.

An independent arbitration panel concluded Mitchell Thomas, the unlicensed agent in question, was a central figure in the deal with the FA stating it was ‘unclear’ how much information was shared with them.

The English game’s governing body has now indicated they are prepared to review any new information which has come to light.

With breaches over FA agent rules leading to points deductions, transfer bans and suspensions for club officials there has been some fears over how the developments could impact Pompey.

Mousinho has tonight moved to quell those worries, however, amid his side’s table-topping start to the season.

He told The News: ‘There’s no concerns for us. It obviously happened a real, long time ago.

‘I heard about it on TalkSport and there was a passing interest in it.

‘I think as far as the club is concerned now there is nothing to worry about. It happened so long ago - and certainly not under our stewardship.’

The FA have previously issued a 10-point deduction to Luton Town, also in 2008, for breaching agent rules, while former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino was banned and fined over the deal which took Ross McCormack to Elland Road from Fulham in 2014.

Pompey have made it clear there are no existing links with anyone involved in the Defoe deal at PO4.

Since the Defoe deal took place, the club’s had two periods of administration and six different owners culminating in Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company buying the Blues six years ago at the end of community ownership.

A Pompey spokesperson said: ‘The signing of Jermain Defoe in 2008 occurred under a previous ownership and those involved in the transfer of the player’s registration from Tottenham Hotspur are no longer at the club, having left many years ago.

‘The current board and ownership acquired the club in 2017 from the Pompey Supporters’ Trust and club presidents, who themselves formally acquired the club in 2013.