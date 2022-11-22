News you can trust since 1877
Tottenham Hotspur striker's golden boot run starts at Ipswich Town - strong Portsmouth line-up good enough to win: fans have say on Papa John's Trophy line-up

Pompey fans have been reacting to their side’s line-up at Ipswich in the Papa John’s Trophy. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
This is the day Dane Scarlett starts his golden boot run

@adds_pfc

Portsmouth are good enough to win this game Danny cowley is a good manager

@Richard67173619

Line looks good, glad to see Cowley changing things up tonight, here's hoping for a Pompey victory to progress in the Pizza Trophy, PUP.

@HazzaTWood96

Strong team....still get walloped though.

@Dylanmc2007

GIVE DANE A REST. Or do you want to injure him

@Willmott3Sam

Far too strong, last thing we need is any more injuries

@PFCjohnny

rc11 about to shine and no one is gonna see it

@pfcmccloud

Tottenham HotspurIpswich TownPortsmouthIpswichDanny Cowley