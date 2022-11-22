Tottenham Hotspur striker's golden boot run starts at Ipswich Town - strong Portsmouth line-up good enough to win: fans have say on Papa John's Trophy line-up
Pompey fans have been reacting to their side’s line-up at Ipswich in the Papa John’s Trophy. Here’s a selection of those views.
This is the day Dane Scarlett starts his golden boot run
@adds_pfc
Portsmouth are good enough to win this game Danny cowley is a good manager
@Richard67173619
Line looks good, glad to see Cowley changing things up tonight, here's hoping for a Pompey victory to progress in the Pizza Trophy, PUP.
@HazzaTWood96
Strong team....still get walloped though.
@Dylanmc2007
GIVE DANE A REST. Or do you want to injure him
@Willmott3Sam
Far too strong, last thing we need is any more injuries
@PFCjohnny
rc11 about to shine and no one is gonna see it
@pfcmccloud