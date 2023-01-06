News you can trust since 1877
Pompey face a huge task at Spurs in the FA Cup - here's how we think they will line up.

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as Blues bid to pull off huge FA Cup shock decimated by injury and absences - in pictures

Managerless Pompey face a testing but mouthwatering FA Cup third round clash at Spurs tomorrow.

By Jordan Cross
17 minutes ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 12:59pm

Interim head coach Simon Bassey has the task of pulling off a huge shock as his side are roared on by 8,800 travelling fans in the capital.

Pompey are decimated by suspension, players unavailable and injury for the clash – making how they line up even more fascinating than ever.

Here’s how we think they will go at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1. Josh Griffiths - goalkeeper

Seems to be in the firing line of fans' anger. but firmly established as first choice.

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Michael Morrison - right centre back

Going to be key to Pompey's hopes of repelling Spurs' attacking might.

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Sean Raggett - centre-back

Just the small task of keeping Engand's captain quite for Raggs...

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Connor Ogilive - left centre-back

A heroic performance required from Ogilvie - the kind he's capable of pulling out of the bag.

Photo: Jason Brown

