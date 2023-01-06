Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as Blues bid to pull off huge FA Cup shock decimated by injury and absences - in pictures
Managerless Pompey face a testing but mouthwatering FA Cup third round clash at Spurs tomorrow.
By Jordan Cross
17 minutes ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 12:59pm
Interim head coach Simon Bassey has the task of pulling off a huge shock as his side are roared on by 8,800 travelling fans in the capital.
Pompey are decimated by suspension, players unavailable and injury for the clash – making how they line up even more fascinating than ever.
Here’s how we think they will go at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
