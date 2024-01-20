Pompey returned to winning ways with a tight victory at rock-bottom Fleetwood on Saturday.
John Mousinho made three changes and switched to a back three for the trip to a cold Highbury Stadium and deservedly took the lead through a classy Abu Kamara goal in a first-half they controlled.
It was more open and ragged after the break, but the Blues managed to retain their lead, albeit with Will Norris having little to do, and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
One great second-half save, rushing off his line to block Brendan Wiredu’s attempt. Yet largely little to deal with, particularly in the second half. A couple of quality pinpoint passes showed his distribution skills. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Produced a superb block on Coughlan in the 79th minute when the substitute was eyeing up a clear shot on goal from a good position. Operated on the right of the back three and can always be relied on to defend properly. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 8
Operated in the centre of the back three and gobbled up everything which came his way. Jayden Stockley didn’t get a kick, nor a header, in a dominant display. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 7
Handed a first league start since the opening day and asked to play on the left of the back three. Largely couldn’t find his range of passing down the left flank but entitled to be a little rusty. Stuck at it though and can be very encouraged about his rare opportunity. Photo: Jason Brown