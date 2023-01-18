An occasion which promises to be full of emotion and intensity is brewing ahead of Saturday’s clash with Exeter.

Whether that is to the benefit or detriment of what takes place on the pitch this weekend, quite frankly, isn’t yet clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And whether the occasion lives on for the Fratton faithful being at the defiant best, or is remembered for coming with a toxic hazard warning is not yet defined either.

Stockport or Charlton Athletic? Avram on the pitch or Paul Cook profusely sweating and angrily interviewing beside it? It’s hard to judge.

Today’s news of plans for a ‘peaceful protest’ on Saturday adds yet another ingredient into a melting pot of partisan, passionate and volatile elements cooking up for the Grecians’ visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, it must be stressed, is completely detached from the respect Pompey will pay to the memories of young Ace Rewcastle and loyal Blues follower Steve McLenaghan, following their sad deaths. Their memories will be honoured in separate minutes of applause during the game with the love they deserve.

Before that, however, the likelihood is Pompey will be introduced to their new head coach - and the man charged with revitalising a campaign careering down the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something is brewing ahead of the Exeter clash at Fratton on Saturday. Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

It’s the natural leaning of those with royal blue in their blood to put on a show of force for such occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clean slate offers the opportunity for the club’s new on-pitch leader to catch glimpse of what he can harness with the fanbase galvanised.

Those frustrated with the direction headed under the Eisners want their voices heard, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conversation about the credence of their misgivings isn’t the discussion here, though, the PFC Coalition group want their questions answered.

Pompey fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They insist they won’t cause any issues for the club - and fans will not be taking the pitch.

What is clear, however, is the very notion of a protest is a divisive issue, with news of their plans today creating a fair amount of kickback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a season which has seen apathy reign amid toxic environments against MK Dons and, to an even greater degree, Charlton, the fear is acrimony and in-fighting taking hold.

Conversely, when the temperature rises and Pompey fans get their blood up it can often be the pre-cursor for Fratton being at its bearpit best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Efforts at manufacturing the legendary atmospheres of Stockport, AC Milan & Co are an exercise in futility. Such occasions manifest themselves organically.

But what all Pompey fans are united in is the strength of passion for their football club. Philosophies and stances on Fratton politics may differ, but it’s just how much they care which has made them stand apart down the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad