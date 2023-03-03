Kenny Jackett's Pompey number two has returned to England for family reasons, after joining Perth Glory last July.

But it proved to be a lively finale to his stint with the A League side, as they became embroiled in controversy.

Gallen travelled to the other side of the world after departing Leyton Orient last February, to become Ruben Zadkovich’s senior assistant coach.

The pair are acquainted from Zadkovich’s time at QPR, after being brought to Loftus Road by Gallen when he was part of the Hoops’ youth set-up.

The head coach has courted plenty of controversy in a colourful career, including being the quickest player to be sent off in A-League history after just 10 seconds.

And his alleged behaviour saw Glory hit the headlines as Gallen was preparing to return to England, following talk of a training ground bust-up.

Zadkovich was alleged to have become embroiled in a training ground altercation with one of his players, Giordano Colli.

Joe Gallen

The 36-year-old was alleged to have punched Colli during a drill, prompting an investigation with matters taken no further.

That follows on from rumours of Zadkovich having a bust-up with former Pompey winger Ryan Williams, who moved to Perth from Oxford last summer.

Speaking in January, Zadkovich denied anything had unfolded with Williams and former Bolton and Millwall man Mark Beevers at the 10th-placed side.

He told the West Australian: ‘They (Williams and Beevers) were leading the team song there and having a right old chuckle. When you’re down the bottom, people will try and create conflict outside of our four walls.

‘They both tried to train here at Macedonia Park the day before the game and didn’t get through their fitness test. Both fantastic players, fantastic people who were in there, getting their arm around all those young ones and hugging players and staff.

'I haven’t seen where it’s come from or where it stems from and to be honest, I couldn’t give a ****.’

Of Gallen’s departure, Glory CEO Anthony Radich said: 'We’re very sorry to see Joe go, and it’s disappointing that we won’t be able to fully reap the rewards of his vast experience and deep knowledge of the game.