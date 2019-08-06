After disappointing displays from a number of Kenny Jackett’s’ players against Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth supporters are eyeing further activity in the transfer market - but what are the new rules?

When does the League One transfer window close?

Portsmouth and their fellow third-tier clubs still have a few weeks left to add to their squads, with the transfer window not shutting until the beginning of next month. The new deadline for League One and Two clubs is Monday, September 2 at 5pm - slightly later than last year as the traditional date of August 31 falls on a Saturday.

What about Championship clubs?

Championship clubs, unlike teams in League One and Two, only have until 5pm on August 8 to make signings.

And the Premier League?

The same as the Championship’s - 5pm, August 8.

Why the different deadlines?

Last season, the deadline for summer transfers was the same for all cubs in the EFL. Championship, League and League Two clubs all had to make permanent signings by August 9 with the loan window open until August 31, free agents could also be signed.

That system has been altered for the 2019/2020 campaign due to an EFL vote to keep the Championship transfer window in line with the top tier. The Premier League adjusted it’s transfer window to shut before the start of their season, which hadn’t been the case historically with transfer deals still being concluded in the first couple of weeks of the new season.

What does this mean for Portsmouth?

Premier League and Championship clubs will still be permitted to sell or loan players to other leagues whose transfer windows are open after 8 August. This creates a somewhat unique market and could benefit sides like Pompey.

Clubs could find themselves lumbered with players they need off their books to remain sustainable, reduce their wages budgets and comply with Financial Fair Play. So, Portsmouth’s transfer team could attempt deals for high-profile, quality players on more favourable terms before the League One and Two windows slam shut this Thursday.