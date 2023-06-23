And while deals continue to be completed – Pompey have welcomed six new arrivals to date – the rumour mill keeps churning out potential moves as sides navigate their way through the market.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip from around the third tier as clubs also prepare to head back for pre-season training.

Charlton set to win Isted race

Former Pompey youngster Harry Isted is on the verge of a move to Charlton.

That’s according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claims the 26-year-old is heading to the Addicks instead of an expected return to Barnsley.

The Luton stopper, whose contract at the Hatters comes to an end this month, spent the second half of last season at the Tykes.

He impressed by keeping nine clean sheets in 22 games as Michael Duff’s side made it to the League One play-off final, where they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Chichester-born Harry Isted is reportedly closing in on a move to Charlton Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

A permanent move back to Oakwell was reportedly on the cards, but that now appears off with Charlton supposedly in pole position to land the keeper on a free transfer.

The Chichester-born ace will compete with Ashley Maynard-Brewer for the No1 jersey at The Valley if he completes his anticipated move.

Charlton boss Dean Holden needed a new keeper after allowing Jojo Wollacott to sign for Hibs for an undisclosed fee.

Derby eye move for Rotherham striker

Derby County are reportedly in talks with Rotherham striker Conor Washington over a potential move to Pride Park.

According to Football Insider, Rams boss Paul Warne is keen to be reunited with the Millers forward following 25-goal top-scorer David McGoldrick’s decision to quit the club and move to Notts County.

The 31-year-old scored just five goals in 35 Championship appearances last season but Warne is believed to want the Northern Ireland international to spearhead a League One promotion challenge next season after last term’s seventh-placed finish.

The duo worked together at the New York Stadium, with Washington signed by the former Rotherham boss on a free transfer last summer following 11 goals and two assists in the third tier for Charlton during the 2021-22 season.

The striker has a year remaining on his current Rotherham deal so will command a fee.

Oxford sign Brighton youngster

Oxford have announced the signing of keeper James Beadle from Brighton.

The 18-year-old will move to the Kassam Stadium on a season-long loan from July 1.

Beadle spent the second half of last season on loan at Crewe where he made nine appearances and kept three clean sheets.