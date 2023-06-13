News you can trust since 1877
Transfer gossip: Portsmouth agree deal for versatile former Leeds and Hearts defender

Pompey have agreed a deal to sign versatile defender Conor Shaughnessy.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:03 BST- 1 min read

That’s according to BBC Radio Solent’s Andrew Moon, who has reported the 26-year-old is closing in on a switch to Fratton Park.

The ex-Leeds man is set to become a free agent at the end of the month but has been offered fresh terms to remain with Burton.

Shaughnessy has spent two-years at the Pirelli Stadium, where he amassed 62 appearances and netted on four occasions.

The right-footed central defender can also operate in the centre of midfield, where he occassionally played during his time with the Brewers.

During his career, he came through the ranks at Reading before Moving to Leeds in 2017. He would then go onto have loan stints at Hearts, Mansfield, Burton and Rochdale before departing Elland Road in 2021.

John Mousinho is seeking further defensive reinforcement at the heart of his backline this summer following the departure of Clark Robertson and Di’Shon Bernard’s return to Manchester United.

However, the Blues remain keen on the 22-year-old, who was released by the Red Devils on Monday.

Conor Shaughnessy.Conor Shaughnessy.
