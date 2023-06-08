Transfer Gossip: Portsmouth, Cardiff, Derby, Barnsley and Oxford 'chasing' Notts County forward

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Blues – alongside Cardiff, Derby, Barnsley and Oxford – are ‘chasing’ the 26-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of this month.

The Portuguese has apparently been offered a new deal to remain at Meadow Lane – his home for the past three seasons.

After 19 goals and 15 assists for the Magpies during their 2022-23 promotion season from the National League, manager Luke Williams is keen for Rodrigues to stay and spearhead their return to the Football League.

Ruben Rodrigues, left, celebrates with Notts County manager Luke Williams following the Magpies' National League play-off final win against Paul Cook's Chesterfield Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

However, the player is yet to put pen to paper on that contract, which is encouraging other teams higher up the football pyramid to weigh up moves.

Pompey are supposedly one of those clubs, with head coach John Mousinho keen to bolster his side’s firepower ahead of a seven consecutive season in League One.

Rodriques would certainly help that cause, with 54 goals scored during his three-year stay at Meadow Lane.

Yet, they’re not the only ones reportedly keen with fellow would-be League One promotion chasers and Championship clubs also having a keen interest in the player’s next move.

This is not the first time Pompey have been linked with a Notts County player this summer. Winger Aaron Nemane has apparently also come under their radar, although doubts have been raised about that links validity.