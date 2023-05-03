Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in battle with Oxford United for Cardiff City and former Hull City winger

Gavin Whyte

But John Mousinho faces a battle with old club Oxford United to bring in the Northern Ireland international.

The Blues head coach is ready for a busy summer of recruitment, with additions in wide areas high up his list of priorities.

It’s the relationship the pair built there Mousinho is hoping will work in Pompey’s favour, according to Sunday Mirror sports news editor Darren Witcoop.

Whyte has made just 19 league starts during his time in Wales amid 53 outings - returning two goals.

He returned to his old club on loan last term, with the former Crusaders man scoring two goals in 39 outings.

Whyte did bag 10 goals at Oxford in the 2018-19 season and smashed in 23 strikes from just 20 games in his final campaign in the Danske Bank Premiership in 2017-18.