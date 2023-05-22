News you can trust since 1877
Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in hunt for former Everton & Ipswich man as Championship and League One clubs circle

Pompey are interested in a summer move for centre-back Matthew Pennington, according to reports.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:22 BST

The Blues are believed to be in the hunt for the Shrewsbury man, with his future with Steve Cotterill’s side uncertain.

The 28-year-old has been offered a one-year extension on his current deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, which is set to come to an end at the end of next month.

Pennington registered 42 appearances in all competitions during the recent campaign, helping the Shropshire side to a 12th-placed finish in League One.

And the defender has a goal threat, too, as he netted six goals during those games.

The ex-Everton academy graduate has spent two-and-a-half years with Salop over two spells - totalling 113 outings.

With his future uncertain, a move away appears likely according to the Shropshire Star, who have claimed a host of Championship and League One clubs are chasing Pennington this summer.

Now, multiple reports have now tipped him with a move to Fratton Park in the upcoming window.

Pompey have been linked with defender Matthew Pennington.Pompey have been linked with defender Matthew Pennington.
John Mousinho has made it clear he would like to utilise the market to strengthen at the heart of his defence.

Following the departure of Clark Robertson, Ryley Towler, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga remain the Blues boss’ three current choices under contract.

The head coach has also revealed he would want to sign Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard on a permanent in the summer.

