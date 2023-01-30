The Irish Examiner has reported the Blues are in a late three-way battle with Championship side Bristol City and League One rivals Wycombe for the centre-back’s signature.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his loan stay with Belgian second division leaders RWD Molenbeek, which has sparked interest from the English trio.

O’Brien has featured 18 times for Les Coalises this term and netted his first goal for the club during Sunday’s 2-1 win over KSK Lierse Kempenzonen.

The Irishman has appeared predominantly in the centre of a back three this season for RWD, which has seen them race to the top of the Belgian First Division B.

It is unclear whether Crystal Palace will call a premature end to his stay in order to sanction a loan move elsewhere or whether another project would be appealing to the defender.

O’Brien moved to Selhurst Park in 2021, arriving for an undisclosed fee from Cork, but is yet to feature for the Premier League outfit.

In fact, his only appearance for the south London side came during a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy last term for the under-21s.

Pompey have been linked with a move for defender Jake O'Brien.

His spell on the continent represents his second temporary switch away from the Eagles, after the defender spent the second half of last season with League Two Swindon.

This saw O’Brien appear 21 times for the Robins in all competitions as they fell to a play-off semi-final defeat to Port Vale.

As the clock ticks towards Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, Pompey are still hopeful they can bring in further reinforcements before the closure.

A right-sided centre-back is top of John Mousinho’s wish list along with additional pace in the attacking departments.