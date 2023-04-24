Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in £300,000 race for Irish hot shot with Blackpool, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic
Pompey are in a four-way race for Northern Irish marksman Lee Bonis, according to reports.
The Blues face a battle with Blackpool, Wigan and Birmingham to bring in the Larne Town man, who is valued at £300,000.
Bonis has bagged 17 goals this term, with the striker also chipping in with seven assists as his side lifted the Irish League crown for the first time in their 134-year history.
The 23-year-old operates as an out-and-out striker and has found the back of the net on a regular basis over the past couple of campaigns.
The Portadown-born man buried 15 goals for his hometown in the 2020-21 campaign, prompting a move to Larne where he followed that return up with 12 finishes last term after a record £100,000 switch.
Now the Daily Mail report Pompey are eyeing a bid for the front man, ahead of John Mousinho’s first full campaign at Fratton Park.
The Blues head coach has identified the Irish market as one which could be a fertile breeding ground for his side to harvest.
And Bonis certainly represents one of the brightest talents coming through across the Irish Sea, with his standing on the rise.
Mousinho has made it clear he wants to add to his forward line this summer, with up to 10 new faces being targeted.
It also remains to be seen what the future holds for Colby Bishop, with the £500,000 arrival seeing his stock and valuation sky rocket off the back of 23 League One goals this term.