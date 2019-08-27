Have your say

Pompey are interested in Celtic’s Calvin Miller, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Record, the Blues are monitoring the left-back.

Miller is down the pecking under at the Scottish Premiership champions, having failed to be included in a match-day squad so far this season.

Despite making his Hoops debut in December 2016, the 21-year-old’s struggled to become a regular starter at Celtic Park.

Miller – capped once for Scotland under-21s – spent the first half of last season on loan at Dundee before joining second-tier outfit Ayr in January for the remainder of the campaign.

The Glasgow-born defender is under contract at Celtic until next summer.

Former Millwall left-back James Meredith is currently on trial with Pompey.