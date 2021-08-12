Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez Picture:James Chance/Getty Images

According to Football League World, the Blues have been keeping tabs on the highly-rated 18-year-old ahead of a potential loan move – despite bringing in four central-midfielders already this summer.

Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson have all arrived during the close season, but boss Danny Cowley is still being linked with further midfield reinforcements.

If true, Pompey face a fight to land the talented teenager.

Several other clubs are also believed to be monitoring his situation at the Emirates, with a move to the Championship mooted.

Meanwhile, according to the Evening Standard, Azeez might fancy his chances of breaking into Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Gunners this term.