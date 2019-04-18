Have your say

Pompey are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Motherwell starlet Jake Hastie, according to the Daily Express.

Scottish giants Rangers and Championship quartet Derby, Hull, Middlesbrough and Millwall are also reported to be running the rule over the 20-year-old.

The Blues could snap up Hastie for a nominal development fee believed to be in the region of £300,000.

Kenny Jackett’s troops remain in the League One automatic promotion hunt with five games to play.

And they will be hoping the potential of Championship football at Fratton Park next season could tempt the winger on a summer move to the south coast.

Although Steven Gerrard’s Gers are believed to be leading the race for Hastie’s signature.

Rangers pulled out of talks with the 20-year-old after he stalled on a pre-contract agreement earlier this season.

But now Express Sport are reporting that the Scottish side have renewed their interest.

The Scotland under-21 international has been a revelation in the second half of the SPL season.

Hastie has netted seven times in 13 Motherwell appearances since January, having returned from a loan spell at Alloa.

The 20-year-old also spent a season-long stint with Scottish League One outfit Airdrieonians last term, featuring 33 times and scoring three goals.