Transfer gossip: Portsmouth set to add former Tottenham Hotspur defender to ranks after exit from League One rivals

The Blues are ready to bring in the left-back, who is a free agent after leaving Priestfield this summer.

Football Insider report the 25-year-old is set to have a medical next week ahead of completing a deal.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Spurs man has been linked with Pompey in the past and was with Gillingham for two years, where he scored nine goals in 92 appearance after joining the club permanently.

GIlls boss Steve Evans said there was still a contract offer on the table for Ogilvie if he wanted to remain with his old side, where he has been training this summer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

Connor Ogilvie. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.