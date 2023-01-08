News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Transfer gossip: Portsmouth set to lose out to League One rivals Plymouth for promising Aston Villa winger

Pompey are set to lose the race for Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright.

By Pepe Lacey
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 11:02am

And it is believed League One leaders Plymouth is the next destination for the promising 21-year-old.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported the managerless-Blues had enquired about the forward, who has spent the first half of the campaign at Bradford.

Hide Ad

But after impressing in the early months of the season at Valley Parade, Villa are believed to be pulling the plug on his year-long loan.

Most Popular

Indeed, Wright has netted four goals and registered two assists in 15 League Two outings for Mark Hughes’ side to date.

As Plymouth continue their strong transfer window, Nixon has claimed the League One front runners are now set to edge Pompey to his signature.

Hide Ad

After rising through the ranks at Villa Park, the former Colchester loanee’s time with the Premier League outfit looks to be coming to an end with a permanent move on the cards.

Villa are believed to be willing to let the winger depart on a free deal this month, but have demanded a percentage of any future sell-on fees.

Hide Ad
Pompey are set to miss out on Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright.

Wright is yet to make a first-team outing for Unai Emery’s outfit but has featured five times for the under-21’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Hide Ad

It is no secret the Blues are looking to add further firepower to their attacking ranks this window.

Recruitment remains a key focus for Pompey despite Danny Cowley’s sacking on Monday, with sporting director taking the reigns over potential incomings.

Hide Ad

That was made evident with the signing of exciting Bristol City centre-back Ryley Towler on Friday.

The young defender penned a three-and-a-half year deal at Fratton Park after making the switch for an undisclosed fee.