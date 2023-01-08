And it is believed League One leaders Plymouth is the next destination for the promising 21-year-old.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported the managerless-Blues had enquired about the forward, who has spent the first half of the campaign at Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after impressing in the early months of the season at Valley Parade, Villa are believed to be pulling the plug on his year-long loan.

Indeed, Wright has netted four goals and registered two assists in 15 League Two outings for Mark Hughes’ side to date.

As Plymouth continue their strong transfer window, Nixon has claimed the League One front runners are now set to edge Pompey to his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After rising through the ranks at Villa Park, the former Colchester loanee’s time with the Premier League outfit looks to be coming to an end with a permanent move on the cards.

Villa are believed to be willing to let the winger depart on a free deal this month, but have demanded a percentage of any future sell-on fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are set to miss out on Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright.

Wright is yet to make a first-team outing for Unai Emery’s outfit but has featured five times for the under-21’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is no secret the Blues are looking to add further firepower to their attacking ranks this window.

Recruitment remains a key focus for Pompey despite Danny Cowley’s sacking on Monday, with sporting director taking the reigns over potential incomings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was made evident with the signing of exciting Bristol City centre-back Ryley Towler on Friday.