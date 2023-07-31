The Owls are said to be keen on bringing in the man who spent the second half of last season on loan at Pompey to bolster their squad, after returning to the Championship.

The Blues, of course, were keen on bringing in the 22-year-old on a free agent this summer, as he became a free agent after departing Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision was eventually made to look elsewhere, however, as Bernard bided his time over deciding where he will play next season.

Pompey instead turned their attention to Regan Poole, with the 25-year-old arriving after himself being touted for a move to Hillsborough.

Now new boss Xisco Munez is said to be turning his attentions to Bernard, according to a report from our sister title the Sheffield Star today.

Bernard has been on Concacaf Gold Cup duty with Jamaica this summer, helping the Reggae Boyz reach the semi-final of the event held in Canada and America before being defeated by Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were in touch with the Londoner throughout the competition, though they were keen to let Bernard concentrate on representing his country.

Former Pompey loanee Di'Shon Bernard is now said to be attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

The central defender was also understood to have seen himself operating at Championship level moving forward.

It appears that might well be the case, after Wednesday’s play-off victory over Barnsley at the end of May.

The report states Bernard has options in the second tier and overseas, as he comes to a decision on what lies for him next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hull loanee made 10 appearances at Fratton Park, with his playing time limited by an early hamstring injury.

Bernard was then unable to displace the impressive pairing of Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler, before nailing down a starting place over the final weeks of the campaign.

His form in that time caught the eye with a clamour growing among the Fratton faithful to make his loan stay permanent.