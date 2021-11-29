Transfer latest: League One's top scorer targeted by Portsmouth rivals, Burnley prepare multi-million pound bid for third-tier youngster and Wigan look to raid Scotland for Dundee United midfielder.

Cole Stockton is a target for Bolton, according to reports. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP

The January transfer window is now just weeks away, and a host of League One clubs are already setting their sights on who they want to bring in.

Here’s all the gossip surrounding League One clubs in the latest transfer rumour roundup.

Bolton plot move for League one top scorer

Portsmouth’s League One rivals Bolton are lining up a move for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Stockton is currently the league’s top scorer having scored 12 league goals this campaign and a move away from the Globe Arena seems likely.

It was reported by The Sun on Sunday that Bolton are one of a host of clubs that are willing to move for the 27-year-old.

The striker caught the eye of many clubs in the summer as he helped the Shrimps to a surprise promotion from League Two last season, but stayed in the north west.

Burnley willing to spend big on Fleetwood starlet

Premier League side Burnley are looking to spend big on Fleetwood Town’s 19-year-old defender James Hill in January.

The starlet came through the ranks at Fleetwood and the youngster has played 53 times for the Cod Army, even though he’s still only 19.

It is reported the Premier League outfit are prepared to put in a £2m bid for the centre-half in January, with his contract ending next summer.

The Sun on Sunday also reported Burnley are willing to use Bobby Thomas as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Hill, however no bid has officially been placed just yet.

Wigan prepared to raid Scotland for Cameroon international

The Sun have reported that promotion-chasing Wigan are preparing a January raid on Dundee United for Cameroon international Jeandro Fuchs.

The 24-year-old caught the eye of Neil Critchley’s Blackpool in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Fuchs made the move to Scotland in 2020 from Spanish side Alaves, but with his contract expiring next summer Wigan are trying to bring him man south of the border for a cut-price fee.

The Latics would also be keen to sign the 24-year-old on a pre-contract agreement, if a January move fails to come to fruition.

