Transfer latest: Portsmouth see Sheffield Wednesday's activity accelerate with Sunderland, Peterborough and MK Dons transfer developments

Posh O’Nien talks

Peterborough have held talks with Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien, according to reports.

But the deal hangs on whether the Posh land former loan player Josh Knight from Leicester.

Talk of a move for Knight is intensifying after their promotion, although the Peterborough Telegraph say O’Nien remains an option.

The News’ sister title say Darren Ferguson’s interest in Max Watters and Matt Crooks has waned.

Owls in and outs

Scottish giants Celtic have landed Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide.

The Dutch defender becomes Ange Postecoglou’s first signing at Parkhead, with the 20-year-old sealing a four-year deal.

The Owls have secured the signing of two under-23 players, however.

David Abontohoma arrives from Southampton with Leojo Davidson joining from Manchester City, with both tasked with pushing into the first-team picture next term. next season.

Dons deal

Ethan Robson believes his game is suited to MK Dons’ expansive style of player after agreeing a season-long loan.

The midfielder joins from Sunderland and reckons his new club are set to make an impact in League One next season.

He told their official site:

‘I had a chat with the gaffer here and I believe MK Dons is a club that is going places.

‘I was part of a successful Blackpool team last season and hopefully I can bring some of that positivity here.‘MK Dons pride themselves on keeping the ball and dominating possession, and that is something that suits me down to a tee. I’m also from the North East so I love a tackle as well!’

Grayson’s Fleet bolstered

Simon Grayson is confident his Fleetwood squad is taking shape after some busy recruitment.

The Cod Army has landed Tom Clarke, Max Clark, Brad Halliday, Ryan Edmondson and Harry Wright this summer after Grayson replaced Joey Barton.

Grayson told Fleetwood’s official site: ‘This is my group of players now this summer, of course, some players are still here from last year but, you want a certain type of player when you come in as you want to play a different style to the previous manager. I wanted four or five new faces in the building before we came back on Wednesday, and we’ve done that so far.

‘There was a lot of players out of contract at the end of last season so I was able to look at the squad and keep whoever I wanted to keep, and some have moved on – all you can do is wish them well and everyone knows that it’s part of football.

‘I’m pleased with the work that we’ve done so far because it has been a busy summer in terms of meetings, Zoom calls, and recruitment meetings. It ultimately doesn’t stop there as we are looking to add more as we speak.’

