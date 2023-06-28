Latics at it with Munich deal

Wigan have completed an eye-catching deal for Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison.

The Scottish under-21 international arrives at the DW Stadium on loan for the season from the German giants.

Morrison becomes the Latics’ first piece of transfer business, as they bid to put their financial uncertainty behind them after their recent takeover.

The 20-year-old started his career with Celtic before making the move to Munich in 2019.

Morrison signed a two-year deal with his side earlier this year and has been an unused sub at first-team level, but will now gain experience under Shaun Maloney in League One.

He told the club’s official website: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get started and play at this massive stadium in front of all the Wigan fans.

Pompey tormentor Liam Sercombe has agreed a new deal with Cheltenham. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

‘For me, it’s important to start getting first-team football at my age. Wigan is a huge club - and you cannot downplay Wigan like it’s nothing compared to Bayern.

‘I really wanted to come to Wigan as soon as I heard of the interest. With the new owners coming in - and Shaun Maloney starting his first full season in charge - there feels like there is a lot of positivity in the club.’

Carl makes mark as maiden Taylor deal

Carl Winchester has become Shrewsbury’s first signing since Matt Taylor’s arrival as their new head coach.

Winchester, who spent last season on loan at New Meadow, joins on a two-year deal as he leaves the Stadium of Light.

Taylor told Shrewsbury’s website he sees the 30-year-old midfielder as someone who can employ the type of game he’s looking to deliver.

He said: ‘Technically, he is someone who always affects the game in a positive way. And in my opinion, we can get Carl making a bigger impact in the final third.

'Shrewsbury were fortunate to get him on loan last season and he was a player that stood out for me because of his energy, his physicality and his ability.

'He is a front-footed midfield player who I believe Shrewsbury fans haven't seen the best of yet so I'm really excited to work with him.'

Pompey tormentor seals agreement

Cheltenham midfielder Liam Sercombe has agreed a new one-year deal at Cheltenham.

The 33-year-old will extend his stay at Whaddon Road with the new agreement, after joining the club in 2020.