Here’s the latest transfer news and rumours from across the EFL…

Race heats-up for Middlesbrough outcast

A number of clubs have reportedly entered the race for Middlesbrough fringe striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The former Wycombe striker joined the North East club in the summer after performing admirably in the Chairboys’ maiden season in the Championship last year.

But the 26-year-old has found game time hard to come by this term, with a change in the Riverside dug-out limiting his progress further.

Ikpeazu is yet to complete a full 90 minutes, while scoring twice in 20 appearances in all competitions.

After scoring seven goals in 14 appearances for MK Dons, Max Watters has been recalled by Cardiff City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And new-boss Chris Wilder is apparently willing to let the striker leave on loan, which has put a number of clubs in the EFL on red-alert.

Millwall are reportedly the most likely destination for the forward, but Boro have yet to receive an approach from Gary Rowett’s side.

Cardiff recall MK Dons hotshot

Cardiff have prematurely ended Max Watters’ loan deal at MK Dons, following a string of impressive performances.

The 22-year-old has scored seven times in 14 appearances for Liam Manning’s side as they push towards a play-off place.

But their top-six hopes have been seriously dented by the Bluebirds’ ability to recall him to south Wales.

Perhaps the decision is one that the Dons would have anticipated, with Watters out-scoring his parent club’s entire squad so far this term.

Bolton extend starlet’s loan spell

Despite an injury-hit spell at Bolton this season, the club have extended Xavier Amaechi’s loan stay.

The 20-year-old Hamburg midfielder joined the club on a short-term loan in the summer – but suffered tragedy shortly after when breaking his metatarsal.

This prevented him from appearing for Ian Evatt’s side until mid-November, but he has since impressed upon his return to action.

The former Arsenal youth-team product scored in their recent 2-2 draw with Cheltenham and will have the chance to further his development until the campaign’s end.