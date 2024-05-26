Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Pompey prepare for next season

Pompey have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks following their League One title win. They were promoted from the third tier along with Derby County and Oxford United.

John Mousinho has the chance to bring in some new faces when the transfer window opens for business. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City transfer chief to leave

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City’s Head of Recruitment Lee Darnborough is set to leave for Stoke City, according to a report by HullLive. The 46-year-old has also worked at Norwich City in the past and is poised to leave East Yorkshire for a new challenge. .

He signed Pompey’s Gavin Whyte on loan for the Tigers from Cardiff City back in 2021. The transfer chief also brought ex-Fratton Park players such as Di’Shon Bernard and Andy Cannon to the MKM Stadium.

Coventry City ace wanted

Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf is on the radar of Luton Town, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The Hatters are keen to land him following their relegation from the Premier League undr Rob Edwards.

The 26-year-old, who is a former England youth international, has played for the Sky Blues since 2020 after joining them from Arsenal. He helped Mark Robins’ side reach the play-off final last year and the FA Cup semi-final in this past term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City striker latest

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he wants to sign Norwich loanee Adam Idah on a permanent basis. The striker joined the Hoops on loan in January and has helped them win the Scottish Premiership title ahead of Rangers.

He then scored the winner in the Scottish Cup final this weekend against the Gers. Rodgers has said, as per The Scotsman: “The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in. He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months. I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals.