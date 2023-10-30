Pompey match-winner Terry Devlin celebrates with the travelling Pompey fans at the final whistle. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 19-year-old wasn’t included in Pompey’s squad for the goalless draw at Cambridge United in midweek and had never started a Football League match.

Yet Pompey’s head coach elected to name him in his starting XI at Reading on Saturday – and the former Glentoran man responded with the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin’s second-half volley sealed a remarkable 3-2 success for the Blues, who fought back after trailing 2-0.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Mousinho had no qualms handing the Northern Ireland Under-21 international his full debut at the Madejski Stadium.

He told The News: ‘One of the things I was frustrated about on Tuesday night was I didn’t think we stretched the game well enough – and one of Terry's best attributes is how he stretches the game and runs in behind.

‘A couple of times in the first half he ran that channel brilliantly. He arrives in the box, as we saw in the goal, he’s aggressive, and he does an excellent job in everything he does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It wasn’t a risk selecting him. From the work he puts in day in, day out, we know we can rely on him.

‘He has started three cup games for us as well and made his debut away at Derby, so that should tell you everything we think about Terry in terms of trust. He’s a lad we can put onto the pitch in good moments.

‘Days after Derby, he came on against Barnsley at a difficult moment when we needed him and played out of position, he did it again the following weekend (Lincoln).

‘So we don’t see that as a risk, we trust Terry, even at 19 he’s incredibly disciplined, incredibly hard-working and there's plenty ahead in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The kid has a huge amount of passion for the game, absolutely loves it. It must have been incredibly frustrating for him for 14 league games to sit on the sidelines and not make a start.

‘Well he has now – and it was a brilliant finish.’

The summer arrival had previously featured in five league games for the Blues, but had to be patient for his maiden start.

Yet after operating as an advanced central midfielder in place of Christian Saydee, Mousinho understandably felt the selection call was fully vindicated.

He added: ‘Terry has done so well, so when he’s not in squads, like on Tuesday night, I don't really have any justification for it other than I felt the Cambridge game suited certain players in a certain way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are trying to nail down with the players that this is what happens, you must be ready to start games, and I thought it was the perfect match for Terry.

‘Probably after 25 minutes me and Jon (Harley) were both looking at each other thinking what the hell have we done? But I thought it was the right team selection.