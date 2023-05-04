The Blues boss has declared he is happy with right-back options Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson for next season.

And he insists no more players will be recruited for that role during what promises to be a busy summer transfer window for the club.

Rafferty has returned from long-term injury to establish himself under Mousinho, racking up 17 consecutive starts.

Meanwhile, Swanson, who lined-up in the head coach’s opening three matches, has been sidelined by a persistent hernia injury.

Nonetheless, Mousinho has seen enough of both in action to be convinced no fresh additions are required for right-back.

Although he concedes every other position in his squad requires attention as Pompey seek to make up to 10 new signings.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We are short in pretty much every position – apart from right-back.

Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson will be fighting it out to be Pompey's right-back next season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Although the left-back situation will depend on Denver Hume and where we want to play Liam Vincent.

‘Nonetheless, we are done at right-back, we haven’t looked at any alternative options.

‘We are nailed down in that position. If we bring in a right-back this summer then something has happened, trust me!

‘Joe Rafferty has played 17 games since I’ve been here and we have seen a very, very solid and steady performer.

‘He must come back from the summer in good physical condition and the challenge for Zak will be to challenge him for that spot next season. It puts us in a good position at right-back.

‘Zak played in my opening three games before his injury popped up, so I’ve had a good look at both, although obviously seen more of Raffs.

‘Joe has done very, very well and he’s been the stalwart in that right-back position, so Zak has got a good challenge on his hands which I think is healthy competition.

‘They are different sorts of players. That’s what we like to encourage in full-back positions maybe more than anything else.

‘If you can have a couple of players complement each other in terms of playing style and attributes, it gives you another option with tactics and the way you want to play.

‘We have two good right-backs in the building competing for the spot and are happy with both.’

Rafferty and Swanson both arrived last summer to fill a position previously filled between Mahlon Romeo and Hayden Carter, both loanees.

The duo have both made exactly 25 appearances ahead of Sunday’s season finale against Wycombe, although Swanson is still not ready to return from injury.

And Mousinho will let the pair fight it out in pre-season to become next year’s first choice.

He added: ‘Joe has done brilliantly, but I never want to nail down who the right-back is for the foreseeable future, let alone however many months in advance.

‘They've both got to come back and do well in pre-season, competing for that shirt, and that applies to everybody in the side.