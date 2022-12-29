'Trying not to lose... poor day at the office imminent' - Portsmouth fans react to Ipswich Town line-up
Pompey fans have been reacting to the Ipswich team news – here’s a selection of those views.
I feel a spanking coming on. Another poor day at the office imminent. Queue up the same old excuses @dancowley1.
@tjhooker1151
That’s a very good defensive team, obviously trying not to lose
@bazjenkins12
Dale & Koroma in the same side again!! It don’t work
@Ksshaw61
This is the best squad he could put out, especially when he pulls the sympathy card?
@Joe_WSUK
I reserve judgement you can have a really strong team and the team doesn’t turn up on the day a very frustrating time
@gazzer40953673
Curtis? Years ahead of Koroma especially in a game like this
@furniss_alex
Not the worst team. Come on pompeyyyy
@pfcdave1898