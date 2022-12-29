News you can trust since 1877
'Trying not to lose... poor day at the office imminent' - Portsmouth fans react to Ipswich Town line-up

Pompey fans have been reacting to the Ipswich team news – here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Pompey fans

I feel a spanking coming on. Another poor day at the office imminent. Queue up the same old excuses @dancowley1.

@tjhooker1151

That’s a very good defensive team, obviously trying not to lose

@bazjenkins12

Dale & Koroma in the same side again!! It don’t work

@Ksshaw61

This is the best squad he could put out, especially when he pulls the sympathy card?

@Joe_WSUK

I reserve judgement you can have a really strong team and the team doesn’t turn up on the day a very frustrating time

@gazzer40953673

Curtis? Years ahead of Koroma especially in a game like this

@furniss_alex

Not the worst team. Come on pompeyyyy

@pfcdave1898