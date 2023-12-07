Twelve significant Portsmouth transfer decisions that need to be made in 2024

3 . Contracts at a close

Once again a raft of Pompey players see their deals come to a close next summer. Last time out, Rich Hughes and John Mousinho cleared the decks with only Connor Ogilvie, Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White retained, as 12-month options were actioned. This summer, including the three current loans, 15 players see their deals end. Options on the agreements of Denver Hume, Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson offer Pompey control on their futures. There were no options publicised on the contracts of Joe Rafferty, Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Ryan Schofield, Josh Dockerill or Liam Vincent. Photo: Jason Brown