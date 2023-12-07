Twelve significant Portsmouth transfer decisions that need to be made in 2024

There’s just three-and-a-half weeks until the shutters come up on the transfer window.
Some huge decisions lie on the horizon for Pompey, as they bid to bolster their bid to finally reach the Championship.
We have looked into some of the key areas boss John Mousinho, sporting director Rich Hughes & Co need to tackle next month.
And we’ve also cast our eyes towards next summer and another raft of big calls which lie on the horizon for the Blues.
1. Transfer decisions for 2024
From left to right: Josh Martin, Marlon Pack, Alex Robertson and Denver Hume Photo: The News
2. Case for defence
Regan Poole’s season-ending injury makes a new central defender an immediate priority in January. John Mousinho has been consistent in wanting four players competing for the two central roles. Yes, Sean Raggett has impressed since the outstanding Poole’s injury at Chesterfield, but the long-serving defender along with Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler are the only out-and-out options in that department, with Connor Ogilvie competing with Jack Sparkes at left-back when fit again. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Contracts at a close
Once again a raft of Pompey players see their deals come to a close next summer. Last time out, Rich Hughes and John Mousinho cleared the decks with only Connor Ogilvie, Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White retained, as 12-month options were actioned. This summer, including the three current loans, 15 players see their deals end. Options on the agreements of Denver Hume, Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson offer Pompey control on their futures. There were no options publicised on the contracts of Joe Rafferty, Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Ryan Schofield, Josh Dockerill or Liam Vincent. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Searching far and wide
The suspicion before any injuries took hold of Pompey’s squad is John Mousinho would’ve taken a new winger in the transfer window. Then Tino Anjorin was sidelined, prompting a move for Josh Martin to replenish options going forward. Even if Martin was to stay beyond January when his deal ends, don’t be surprised to see another player in that area of the pitch sought. Photo: Naomi Baker