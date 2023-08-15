Two changes as Aussie new boy gets start to delight Portsmouth faithful against Exeter City

Alex Robertson starts for Pompey against Exeter tonight. Pic: Jason Brown.

The Manchester City loanee comes in for his full league bow in the Sky televised match at Fratton Park.

Robertson replaces Christian Saydee with Anthony Scully coming into the starting XI for Abu Kamara.

Otherwise it’s the same side who picked up an excellent 4-0 at Leyton Orient at the weekend.

That means there’s no place in the Pompey squad for the likes of Ryley Towler, Ben Stevenson and Terry Devlin.

Kusini Yengi is once again on the bench after banging in four goals in three games in a flying start to his English football career.

Pompey: Norris; Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Pack, Morrell, Robertson; Whyte, Bishop, Scully.