News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Two changes as Aussie new boy gets start to delight Portsmouth faithful against Exeter City

Aussie new boy Alex Robertson starts for Pompey tonight amid two changes against Exeter City.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 19:12 BST
Alex Robertson starts for Pompey against Exeter tonight. Pic: Jason Brown.Alex Robertson starts for Pompey against Exeter tonight. Pic: Jason Brown.
Alex Robertson starts for Pompey against Exeter tonight. Pic: Jason Brown.

The Manchester City loanee comes in for his full league bow in the Sky televised match at Fratton Park.

Robertson replaces Christian Saydee with Anthony Scully coming into the starting XI for Abu Kamara.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Otherwise it’s the same side who picked up an excellent 4-0 at Leyton Orient at the weekend.

That means there’s no place in the Pompey squad for the likes of Ryley Towler, Ben Stevenson and Terry Devlin.

Most Popular

Kusini Yengi is once again on the bench after banging in four goals in three games in a flying start to his English football career.

Pompey: Norris; Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Pack, Morrell, Robertson; Whyte, Bishop, Scully.

Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Sparkes, Saydee, Kamara, Yengi.

Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthManchester CityAnthony Scully