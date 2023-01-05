But the Blues’ interim head coach has called on the team he’s taken charge off this week to park the events of recent days - and focus on the huge opportunity presented in the FA Cup at Spurs this weekend.

Cowley and his brother Nicky paid for Pompey’s poor league form, as they were sacked on Monday night after one league win in 14 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey was brought to the club by the pair in the summer of 2021 and feels he owes them a debt of gratitude.

And the 46-year-old believes it’s down to everyone to take ownership for Pompey’s recent failings.

Bassey said: ‘It’s hugely disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Two people I have a lot of respect for, two hard working honest people I have a lot of respect for, have lost their jobs.

‘Everyone has to take a part of that, including myself as part of the staff and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny and Nicky Cowley

‘It’s disappointing it’s those two who lose their jobs, because they gave so much of themselves to this football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We all have worked tremendously hard to put this club into the best possible position. Unfortunately, recent form hasn’t been good enough.

‘Ultimately two people have paid the price for that, but we all have to own a little bit of it..

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are all part of this team, it’s not just Danny and Nicky.

‘We were all in there and part of making decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t think anyone gets away with credit from the last 13 or 14 games. We’ve not done well enough.

‘That’s manager, coach, staff - everyone. We’ve fallen short and we all have to own that.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a rollercoaster week, Pompey now go to Spurs in what remains a mouthwatering opportunity this weekend.

The Blues will be roared on by 8,800 travelling fans who will descend on the capital - and Bassey knows that the occasion will be one to savour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It was emotional this week and I’m an emotional guy, but we’ve all been in football long enough to know the world moves on.

‘As sad as it is to see, we have to take training and be around the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So you take your sad face off, put your other face on - and get out there and do your job.

‘That’s what we’ve tried to do this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We sold nearly 9,000 tickets at the drop of a hat and could’ve sold more. Brilliant.

‘To go there with that many will make it an old school atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad