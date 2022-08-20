Two Portsmouth changes for Bristol Rovers as Tottenham Hotspur starlet drops to bench

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson come into Danny Cowley’s starting XI, with Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery dropping to the bench after the mid-week win over Cambridge United.

There’s also a place on the bench for skipper Clark Robertson, as he returns from a foot injury.

Colby Bishop is aiming to add to his five goals to date this season, after an impressive start following his arrival from Accrington.

Clark Robertson returns to the Pompey squad today after injury.

Pompey are bidding to make it 201 days unbeaten at PO4 against Joey Barton’s men.

Former striker John Marquis starts for Rovers.

Pompey: Griffiths; Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie; Dale, Thompson, Pack, Jacobs; Curtis Bishop.