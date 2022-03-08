Coventry loanee Tyler Walker favoured over in-form Sunderland arrival Aiden O'Brien as Portsmouth make three changes at Crewe
Tyler Walker is favoured over Aiden O’Brien as Pompey make three changes at Crewe.
Danny Cowley has put the in-form striker on the bench for the man who’s yet to score in a blue shirt at Gresty Road.
Joe Morrell comes in for Ryan Tunnicliffe, who was man of the match in the 4-0 win over Accrington.
And Ronan Curtis starts after a two-game ban as, Marcus Harness begins his three-match suspension after a red card on Saturday.
Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Romeo, Morrell, Thompson, Ogilvie, Curtis, Walker, Hirst. Subs: Webber. Hume, Vincent, Tunnicliffe, Mingi, Jewitt-White, O’Brien.