Heart of Portsmouth's Derrick Osalodor, here with his coaching team, has won the England Boxing National Amateur Championships super-heavyweight title.

Heart of Portsmouth are celebrating a prestigious national double as the club continues to thrive.

Derrick Osadolor has claimed knockout victory in the blue riband super-heavyweight division at the England Boxing National Amateur Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Sienna Langdown has also delivered success for HOP, as she stormed to the England Boxing National Junior Championships crown.

Osalodor’s hurtling emergence accelerated, as he carried out a revenge mission to stop Alex Williams in Derby after a previous defeat to the Oxford man.

The University of Portsmouth student has only started boxing competitive over the past couple of years.

Yet that didn’t stop Osalodor putting in an outstanding display to follow in the footsteps of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, who've both been previous victors in the same over-92kg category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Joyce, Dereck Chisora and Frazer Clarke are other notable winners, with Leigh Park’s Billy Bessey and Pompey kitman Kev McCormack doing likewise.

HOP head coach, Q Shillingford, feels the Olympic dream could now be on for Osadolor, after announcing himself on the national stage in such emphatic style.

Shillingford said: ‘It’s brilliant that we’ve got the new national super-heavyweight champion in Derrick.

‘There are some huge names who’ve won that title - and he has now joined that roll of honour. Unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He said he’d not really done too much boxing before he came here, now he’s the national champion in two years!

‘He’s been invited to represent England - and that is something he will be doing in the Tri-Nations. On top of that, though, he will get a GB assessment.

‘The Olympics are this year, so that means a new cycle will start. A lot of current boxers will turn pro but potentially this is the beginning for Derek.

‘He could box for four years and then potentially go to the next Olympic Games.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart of Portsmouth's Sienna Langdown after her England Boxing National Junior Championships victory.

It’s also been a fast-paced emergence for Langdown, who came into HOP through a link-up with Pompey in the Community and has since thrived.

Langdown was too strong for Washington’s Lilia Hume at 50kg, while Harvey Orriss was a finalist and now receives an international call at 63.5kg.

Shillingford added: ‘Sienna started boxing through Portsmouth in the Community.

‘When she was highlighted she did all of the Boxing Awards then went into the junior beginners and then quickly into the junior carded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘From there she started boxing and within two or three years of boxing has become the junior national champion.

‘She did so well in the championships that she was invited to go to a European junior selection camp.

‘The call didn’t come there, but it’s so good that she is now on that platform.

‘Harvey went to a couple of clubs and has now joined us. He boxed four or five times and reached the national final.