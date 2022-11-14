Tyson Fury - the real heavyweight who proved a crowd-pleaser for Portsmouth fans at Morecambe

Having made the 580-plus round trip to the Lancashire coast – their longest away day of the season – it would have been nice for Danny Cowley’s side to reward that loyalty with a sucker-punch that would have delivered three points rather than just the one that was earned.

Instead, weary fans returned home wondering whether Pompey are once again fighting a losing battle when it comes to promotion this season.

Meanwhile, some were no doubt wishing the Blues had shown the kind of aggression at the Mazuma Stadium that one of Morecambe’s favourite sons is well known for – Tyson Fury.

As some of the travelling Fratton faithful can testify, the current WBC heavyweight champion was spotted on several occasions knocking around the Bay area before kick-off.

And the Shrimps supporter even had time to stop and chat to Pompey supporters brave enough to approach him, with a few selfies added to the mix as well.

The larger than life character, who fights Derek Chisora on December 3, will certainly have provided the highlight of the journey north, with Colby Bishop’s equaliser and some impressive saves from Blues keeper Josh Griffiths the only other take-homes worth noting.

Some might even say it’s a pity none of the Pompey players bumped into him, too, so that they could’ve been inspired to put Morecambe on the ropes.

Tyson Fury poses for a selfie with Pompey fans Brendan Tuttiett and Richard Line before the Blues' game against Morecambe on Saturday

It wasn’t meant to be, though.

And as Cowley & Co weigh up the damage done by a third 1-1 draw it a row, at least there was one heavyweight who proved a crowd-pleaser on Saturday.

Speaking to The News after his chance meeting with the ‘Gypsy King’, Brendan Tuttiett said: ‘We were just parking the car and I just saw this big figure across the road – and obviously you can’t miss the lineal heavyweight champion of the world!

‘You could hear his big thick accent and I thought: “I’ve got to go get a picture with him.

‘So me and my mate Richard (Line) went over, asked for a picture, saying we’re big fans and he said: “Yeah, yeah, no problem, give me your phone”.

‘He snatched the phone out of my hand, put it on selfie mode and took the picture.

‘I then asked him if he was going to the game and he said: “Yeah, yeah, I’ll be there”. I think he was in the hospitality end and had booked it out.

‘He’s a larger than life character and was more than happy to have a photo taken and have a chat – not a massive chat, just a passing couple of questions.

‘That was it really, I didn’t want to take up too much of his time because he’s obviously very busy and he’s got a fight in a couple of weeks.

‘But he’s looking in good shape.

‘I’ve been a been fan of Tyson’s for a number of years, I like big talkers, they make the sport, they make the entertainment, and just seeing him was brilliant.’