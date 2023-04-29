The 68-year-old broadcaster has anchored the programme for more than 25 years, becoming a huge favourite among all football fans.

His hilarious ‘I don’t know, Jeff’ exchange with former Pompey player Chris Kamara following a red card incident at Fratton Park in 2010 is no doubt a highlight.

Stelling revealed the news during today’s Sky Sports programme – a year-and-a-half after initially announcing he was quitting the popular show.

He said: ‘I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

‘It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun - for me at least!’

In April, 2010, Stelling famously went to match-day roving reporter Kamara at Fratton Park for details of Pompey full-back Anthony Vanden Borre’s 60th-minute sending off against Blackburn in the Premier League.

But when asked who had been dismissed, Kamara replied, ‘I don’t know, Jeff, has there? I must have missed that! Was there a red card?’

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling is stepping down from the role after more than 25 years Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images