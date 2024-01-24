Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton has been sacked - within 30 minutes of Charlton's latest loss.

The Addicks’ head coach paid the price for a 12-match winless run which has sunk them to four points above the League One relegation zone.

Pressure had already been piling on the 48-year-old ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Northampton, with fans having turned.

Michael Appleton has been dismissed as Charlton boss. Picture: Getty

Yet Appleton’s position became untenable after conceding a 97th-minute goal to lose 3-2 against the Cobblers, a defeat met with loud boos by the majority of the 10,943 crowd.

Charlton were down to 10-men at that stage following the dismissal of Tayo Edun in the 86th minute, only for substitute Louis Appere to grab a stoppage-time winner for the visitors.

It meant Appleton, who was appointed in September, had won eight of his 28 matches in charge - leaving Charlton looking for their third manager of the season.

In a terse statement posted on their website at 10.15pm on Tuesday night, Charlton said: ‘Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as Head Coach.

‘The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge.’

Charlton’s most recent win came in November, when they defeated Cheltenham, but since then have collected four points from 11 league matches and lost on penalties to Reading in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Appleton’s managerial career began at Fratton Park in November 2011 when he left as West Brom’s assistant manager to replace Steve Cotterill.

However, amid another Pompey financial meltdown, he lasted just short of 12 months before walking out to join Blackpool, having won 14 of his 51 matches in charge.

During his time, he oversaw the iconic 2-2 draw at Southampton and relegation to League One.

The former Manchester United midfielder later managed Blackburn, Oxford United, Lincoln, Blackpool for a second time, and then Charlton.