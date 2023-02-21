But a huge ex-Pompey favourite has still to play a single minute under the head coach as his own wretched season continues.

Matt Clarke joined Boro in August from Brighton in a permanent deal, following eye-catching loan spells at West Brom and Derby.

However, a back injury has restricted him to just six appearances so far – and no outings since October 1.

Indeed, the talented central defender has been absent from Boro’s last 23 games in all competitions, lasting almost five months.

In the meantime, Carrick replaced Chris Wilder in October and has overseen a remarkable transformation, with 12 wins from 17 league matches in charge.

That includes a current run of five straight wins to lift them into the Championship’s third spot, four points off second-placed Sheffield United.

It’s an impressive entrance achieved in the ongoing absence of Clarke, while Carrick offered little hope of an imminent return during an interview earlier this month.

Matt Clarke in action for Pompey at Wembley in March 2019 in the Checkatrade Trophy final. He is presently injured for high-flying Middlesbrough. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

‘We’re still trying to do some work because he’s having problems with his back. We’re working hard to fix that.

‘Clarkey is remarkably positive and upbeat, and driven too to get back. It’s not always easy when you’re out injured and the rest of the boys are training and playing games.

‘But I’ve been nothing but impressed with how he’s gone about it and how he’s applied himself. His attitude and his willingness to get back.

Matt Clarke, pictured in March 2022 against Huddersfield, spent last season on loan at West Brom. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

‘Hopefully he is back sooner rather than later, but we have to do what’s right and make sure he’s looked after well.’

It’s the first significant injury blow for Clarke in a career which has so far seen him amass 300 games and 11 goals.

Pompey fans, of course, have fond memories of his four Fratton Park campaigns, where he won the League Two title, the Checkatrade Trophy and was twice crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

He left for Premier League Brighton in June 2019, following 175 appearances and nine goals, yet never featured for them.

Instead Clarke went on loan spells at Derby (twice) and West Brom, before joining Middlesbrough permanently, ensuring he has spent the last four years in the Championship.