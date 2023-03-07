Pompey fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of play-off hopefuls Barnsley.
Check out our player ratings from the loss at Oakwell.
1. Matt Macey - 6
Couldn’t do much to stop any of the goals but came to the rescue on a number of occasions to deny the Tykes.
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Grabbed an assist with a lovely ball for Bishop, coped well in the large part with Norwood.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Looked strong in the air and despite the Blues conceding three looked comfortable in the backline.
4. Ryley Towler - 6
Was caught out of position for Barnsley’s third and had a physical battle with Cole throughout.
