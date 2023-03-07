News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pompey player ratings from 3-1 defeat at Barnsley.
Pompey player ratings from 3-1 defeat at Barnsley.
Pompey player ratings from 3-1 defeat at Barnsley.

'Unusually poor.' 'formidable form continues.' 'Struggled to contribute.' - Portsmouth player ratings from 3-1 defeat against Barnsley

Pompey fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

By Pepe Lacey
1 hour ago

Check out our player ratings from the loss at Oakwell.

Couldn’t do much to stop any of the goals but came to the rescue on a number of occasions to deny the Tykes.

1. Matt Macey - 6

Couldn’t do much to stop any of the goals but came to the rescue on a number of occasions to deny the Tykes.

Photo: None

Photo Sales
Grabbed an assist with a lovely ball for Bishop, coped well in the large part with Norwood.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Grabbed an assist with a lovely ball for Bishop, coped well in the large part with Norwood.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Looked strong in the air and despite the Blues conceding three looked comfortable in the backline.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Looked strong in the air and despite the Blues conceding three looked comfortable in the backline.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales
Was caught out of position for Barnsley’s third and had a physical battle with Cole throughout.

4. Ryley Towler - 6

Was caught out of position for Barnsley’s third and had a physical battle with Cole throughout.

Photo: None

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BarnsleyPompeyPortsmouthOakwell