And talismanic Craig MacGillivray will be in the Brewers side at Fratton Park on Tuesday night as they seek to make it four straight League One wins.

The Scot was told by new Charlton boss Dean Holden he was free to leave in January, with Ashley Maynard-Brewer their number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with summer signing from Swindon Jojo Wollacott, the pair restricted former first-choice MacGillivray to just six appearances in all competitions this term.

That prompted him to join Burton on a free transfer in January in search of regular football, signing a deal until the end of the season.

At the time, Dino Maamria’s side were second from bottom in League One, with only Forest Green below, having conceded the most goals in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their three previous matches had been a 5-0 defeat at Morecambe, being dumped out of the FA Cup by Grimsby and a 4-0 home loss to Shrewsbury.

However, the arrival of former The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season MacGillivray has subsequently transformed their fortunes.

Former Pompey favourite Craig MacGillivray has helped revitalise relegation-threatened Burton since his January arrival. Picture: Joe Pepler

All three of his outings so far have resulted in wins, lifting Burton into 18th position, three points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly there was a debut 2-0 triumph over Oxford United for the 30-year-old, followed by a 3-2 triumph at Fleetwood courtesy of Charlie Kirk’s stoppage-time winner.

On Saturday, Sam Winnall struck six minutes from time to earn a 1-0 victory over Exeter and maintain the excellent run.

Now MacGillivray returns to Pompey on Tuesday evening, the club whose fans still hold him in the highest regard.

After arriving in June 2018 on a free transfer from Shrewsbury, the former Walsall man established himself as a Fratton favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made 135 appearances, including saving Lee Catermole’s penalty in the March 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final triumph over Sunderland at Wembley.

During that three-year period, MacGillivray was also called up into Scotland’s squad on several occasions, without making an appearance.

However, at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Danny Cowley elected to release the keeper rather than activate a club option, despite having scooped many supporter player of the year honours.

A devastated MacGillivray went on to join Charlton in June 2021, where he featured 51 times before his departure for the Pirelli Stadium 18 months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad