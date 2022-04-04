But Danny Cowley may have to focus on adding to other areas of his back line, as he reshapes his squad in his third transfer window at Fratton Park.

And that may lead to a deal for the man, who is also interesting Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday, failing to accelerate.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff is resigned to losing his captain this summer, with his existing agreement coming to a close.

Boyle’s stock has risen considerably in his five years at Whaddon Road, with 26 goals bagged in 191 appearances and a League Two title in the bag.

The former Huddersfield man is a left-footed central defender, however, and Cowley already has two contracted players in that mould for next season in Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie.

It’s a right-footed centre-back which may become a priority, with Sean Raggett out of contract and Hayden Carter on loan from Blackburn.

Meanwhile, right-back Mahlon Romeo’s loan from Millwall comes to an end this summer, with Kieron Freeman battling back from an ankle injury which has kept him out since the start of February.

When quizzed about Boyle Cowley was remaining coy, although he hinted the 26-year-old is the type of player he needs to be aware of when they become available.

He said: ‘For us, I wouldn’t want other people to talk about our players - so I’m not going to talk about individual players at other clubs.

‘Our responsibility is to know all the players who are available and make sure we’ve got a really good handle on them, as both players as well as people.

‘Then we have to find the right profiles to make this team and squad better.’

