UPDATE: New dates for Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers as rescheduled Portsmouth League One programme takes shape

The visit of Bolton will take on Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm) with the trip to Barnsley now going ahead on Tuesday, March 7 (7.45pm).

The meeting with the Trotters was called off in September because of international call-ups, with the trek to Oakwell postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pompey also announced this week they will now go to Fleetwood on Tuesday, January 24 (7.45pm).