UPDATE: New dates for Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers as rescheduled Portsmouth League One programme takes shape
Pompey have rescheduled two fixtures against League One play-off rivals.
The visit of Bolton will take on Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm) with the trip to Barnsley now going ahead on Tuesday, March 7 (7.45pm).
The meeting with the Trotters was called off in September because of international call-ups, with the trek to Oakwell postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Pompey also announced this week they will now go to Fleetwood on Tuesday, January 24 (7.45pm).
The Highbury clash was moved with Danny Cowley’s side progressing to the FA Cup third round, and the Spurs trip taking place on the date the meeting with Cod Army was due to occur.