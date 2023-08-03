But Blues boss John Mousinho has revealed a number of options are being actively pursued for the key attacking option.

The head coach is hopeful of a quick conclusion when it comes to bringing in the player viewed as potentially the final piece in his squad jigsaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anjorin is known to be an option at the head of the list of targets, with Reading and Dutch side Volendam both also in the mix for the 21-year-old.

The former Huddersfield loanee has not linked up with the Eredivisie outfit, despite weekend reports they’d won the chase for his signature.

Mousinho confirmed he still thinks there’s hope on that front, but there are also some exciting alternatives in Pompey’s sights.

He said: ‘I’ve not written him (Anjorin) off.

‘We’re still in the mix, but it’s slightly out of our hands now - so it’s over to Chelsea and the player. It’s one of those things, but we’ve not completely written it off.

Chelsea's Tino Anjorin remains a Pompey target this summer - with other attacking options being pursued. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not the only option we’re pursuing. We’ve got some really, really good players on the list.

‘It’s never straightforward and it’s always a balance with who’s top of the list.

‘It changes from time to time, but in terms of the players we’re looking to bring in we’re excited about them.’

When it comes to the player who will be Pompey’s 13th summer addition, Mousinho feels flexibility in the profile of option being considered is a quality which will pay off for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old reckons being too narrow minded when considering the attributes required could prove counterproductive to the player search.

What is clear in the head coach’s mind, however, is the new face needs to be someone who can come in and impact the first-team picture immediately.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s one of those positions where we don’t have a nailed-down profile on player. It’s something we’ve maybe said for a few positions.

‘What we want to do is bring in someone who can affect the first team and definitely affect the squad, rather than going okay we want a profile of player.

‘If we pigeonhole ourselves I think you can come unstuck, if you just look for this perfect player to tick all these boxes.