UPDATE: News on Tottenham Hotspur, Blackpool and Ipswich Town loan trio’s Portsmouth futures

The Blues interim head coach envisages a scenario being played out where Joe Pigott, Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett see out their loan agreements.

Pompey saw Josh Griffiths recalled by West Brom last Wednesday, in a move which came as a surprise.

Less of a leftfield development was Josh Koroma going back to Huddersfield, with the decision to terminate the 24-year-old’s temporary deal.

That leaves Pigott, Dale and Scarlett remaining of the five loanees who arrived last summer.

Pigott admitted his stay at PO4 hasn’t gone as well as expected, with the Ipswich man seeing limited game time.

There is no recall clause in Ipswich’s favour, meaning Pompey have control over the 29-year-old’s situation.

The prospect of Pigott finding a new club where he would feature more was aired before Danny Cowley was sacked.

From left, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott.

Meanwhile, Owen Dale looks set to stay at present, after 28 appearances on loan from Blackpool.

The winger was given clearance to feature in the FA Cup loss at Spurs by his parent club earlier in the month.

Scarlett also appears set to stay, with Bassey saying the indications he’s been given is the trio will be going nowhere.

He said: ‘At the moment, there’s no change.

‘They are all different in terms of what is in the contracts.

‘Some have recalls and some don’t.

‘Some will have a certain date or a different date (when a recall can be actioned by).

