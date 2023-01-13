That’s the view of interim head coach Simon Bassey, who believes there’ll be no conclusion to the process this week.

The Blues’ search for a replacement for Danny Cowley is into its 11th new day.

There’s been plenty of names mentioned, with former MK Dons boss Liam Manning remaining the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Interim head coach Simon Bassey will take charge of tomorrow's trip to Bolton.

But with Bassey to take charge of Saturday’s League One trip to Bolton – his third game in temporary charge – he’s not anticipating an immediate change in the managerial situation.

Speaking to The News before heading back to the north west for the second time in four days, the 46-year-old admitted the club’s search for a new boss started from scratch and that can result in a long, drawn-out process.

Bassey said: ‘I’m sure the club are going through the processes.

‘It can be a drawn-out process, starting from nowhere.

‘Andy (Cullen) and Rich (Richard Hughes, sporting director) had not approached anyone or lined anyone up previously so it can be a drawn-out process these things.

‘Four to six people, I guess, will have an interview, that will be whittled down to two to three for the second interview and obviously all the financial stuff comes off the back of that.

‘It then can be easy from there, but then it could go to starting again.

‘So, yeah, I don’t think there’ll be anything this week, if I’m honest, speaking from experience.

