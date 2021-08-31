Update on Portsmouth's pursuit of Millwall defender ahead of tonight's transfer deadline
Pompey are pushing for a deadline day swoop for Mahlon Romeo.
The Blues are still firmly on the trail of the Millwall defender in the run-up to tonight’s 11pm deadline.
The News understands a loan move is still in the offing for the 25-year-old, after first revealing the Blues’ interest on Saturday.
Romeo is believed to be keen on the switch after the right-back was left out of the Millwall squad for their 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday.
Cowley is looking for a right-sided defender, ideally with experience of playing in a back three.
The Londoner did fill in that position last season, although he is fundamentally a full-back.
Pompey yesterday completed a season-long loan deal for Miguel Azeez with a defender and striker on Cowley’s deadline-day shopping list.
