The Blues are still firmly on the trail of the Millwall defender in the run-up to tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The News understands a loan move is still in the offing for the 25-year-old, after first revealing the Blues’ interest on Saturday.

Romeo is believed to be keen on the switch after the right-back was left out of the Millwall squad for their 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday.

Cowley is looking for a right-sided defender, ideally with experience of playing in a back three.

The Londoner did fill in that position last season, although he is fundamentally a full-back.

Pompey yesterday completed a season-long loan deal for Miguel Azeez with a defender and striker on Cowley’s deadline-day shopping list.

Mahlon Romeo. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

