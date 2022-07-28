Blues boss Danny Cowley has indicated the pathway is now clear to send the promising homegrown defender away from Fratton Park to continue his progress.

That’s after the arrival of experienced central defender Michael Morrison this week on a season-long loan deal.

Mnoga has been heavily involved in the first-team set-up in pre-season, and has impressed along the way as he picked up plenty of minutes in warm-up fixtures.

Cowley has taken his time to consider the right pathway for the 20-year-old, with the consideration whether to keep him involved in the first-team set-up or allow him to take the next step in his development away from PO4.

Mnoga had mixed loan spells last term in the National League, going to Bromley over the first half of the campaign and then on to Weymouth.

The Southsea talent’s time with the Ravens proved testing, but he had a more useful spell in Dorset despite the Terras’ eventual relegation.

Now Mnoga appears likely to go out on a temporary basis once again, with there set to be no shortage of takers.

Haji Mnoga

Cowley said: ‘Signing Michael gives us the flexibility, if we do think it’s the right thing to do to send Haji out on loan, to send him.

‘Sometimes you have to bring in players to help the development of the young ones.

‘Certainly for Haji he needs to play this year.

‘It’s a vital time in his development.

‘He’s had a brilliant pre-season - and he’s now in a brilliant position to attack the season.’

After a slow start to summer business, Pompey have now landed nine signings this summer - with Dane Scarlett’s capture on a season-long loan from Spurs the latest business over the line.

Cowley can see not only his squad coming together, but also his ideas and beliefs being instilled in his players.

He added: ‘We have a group of people who are coming together and the culture is really strong.