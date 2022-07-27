UPDATE: Portsmouth boss lays down attacking transfer target ahead of Sheffield Wednesday league opener

And the Blues boss has stated he’s still looking to add three new players in that area before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Michael Morrison’s signing on Tuesday evening takes it to eight players added to Cowley’s squad, as a slow start to business sharply accelerates.

Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop are the attacking reinforcements, but Pompey’s head coach still sees a dearth of attacking pace in his options.

And the ambition is for that to be quickly remedied in the coming days.

Cowley said: ‘We now, as we all know, need to add some athleticism, pace, ball-carrying quality and one v one domination in wide areas.

‘We also need pace centrally to complement Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott.

‘We know exactly what we want and know what type of profile we want.

Danny Cowley wants one further attacking addition before Saturday.

‘We just have to try to get the player in.

‘I’ve said this before you have to expect the unexpected, but we would like to have at least one more player on the coach come Saturday.

‘That is our aim, we’d definitely like to bring in some pace and athleticism before the weekend for sure.

‘Whether it’s possible or not time will tell. We’re working hard at it.’

Cowley explained after the weekend pre-season defeat to Championship Coventry, he felt Pompey were moving closer to further bolstering his squad.

He outlined he would like to do that by ideally adding two wingers with the ability to be able to counter at speed.

Cowley would also like to bring in a specialist striker who also brings a turn of pace perhaps not among Bishop and Pigott’s natural assets.

He added: ‘We’re working very hard at it and we would like, if we could, to bring in two wingers and a number nine.

‘If we could do three players in that area, this will give us real flexibility and with the opportunity to bring on five subs in a game that allows us to impact and affect the top end of the pitch.